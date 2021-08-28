Providing help, and hope, to those struggling with addiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend in Lexington, Voices of Hope is helping the community remember those lost to overdose.

This is the 8th annual Overdose Awareness Day here in Lexington.

Saturday's event is an avenue to provide resources to those struggling with addiction and memorialize those no longer with us.

Organizers say there were about 30 to 40 vendors all with building a plan for recovery in mind.

"Today is observing international overdose awareness day. So it's really a day to memorialize the lives of those we've lost to drugs and alcohol and just to love all people," said Alex Elswick, cofounder of Voices of Hope.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the health department was out testing for different infectious diseases like Hepatitis-C.

There were also training sessions on how to use naloxone, which can reverse an overdose while it's happening.

For more information about resources available in the community, you can visit Voice of Hope's website.