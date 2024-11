JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County Emergency Management has issued a PSA on Monday regarding power outages for "most, if not all," of customers inside Jack City limits.

According to a post on FaceBook from the agency, the power outages are due to an 'incident' at a substation and customers are likely to be without power until late Monday evening.

The agency says they will provide updates as more information becomes available.