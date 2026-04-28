Public demanding accountability after FCPS reveals misstatement of funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools are now trying to dig themselves out of a hole following last week's announcement that the district's finances had been misstated since 2008.

During Monday night's school board meeting, the community continued to demand accountability from its leaders.

District Financial Officer Kyna Koch, who was appointed to the position on Monday after serving as interim, said administrators haven't been following their own checks-and-balances system.

According to Koch, two people should be green-lighting financial moves, but they found multiple transactions where one person both entered and approved them.

Additionally, the budget problem is "more significant that Dr. Liggins and the board have been lead to believe."

"There are multiple instances where FCPS has simply not been compliant to ensure accuracy and prevent fraud," Koch said.

For teacher Sara Green, the news has been disappointing after community members and other organizations have voiced their concerns since Liggins was appointed in 2021.

"To hear that he had no idea of the accounting practices that had been going on under his purview for 5 years is very disappointing," Green said. "We're in April right now. I have no tissues. I have no Clorox wipes as a teacher. That has to come out of my money."

According to Koch, more concerns lie within a contract for the financial services department that never went to the board or the superintendent.

It was being paid out of an instructional account, although it was not providing instructional services," she said.

The revelation that funds have been misreported for more than a decade means the board is looking at making significant cuts for next year's budget.

“One of the charges Dr. Liggins has given me is to establish structures that not only move us into compliance, but also include safeguards to keep us in compliance," Koch said.

The district is aiming to make sure that, in the next 20 years, they don't find themselves in the same situation.