Public input sought for future of Nicholasville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has a new vision for the future or Nicholasville Road, and the public is invited to give their input on what is in store for one of the city's most important corridors.

Kenzie Gleason, administrative officer for the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the plan is a result of more than a year of study focusing on safety and efficiency for people traveling by car, bus, bike or on foot.

The recommendations include:



Innovative intersection improvements.

Plans for Bus Rapid Transit.

Future redevelopment of large parking lots and underutilized shopping centers.

Dedicated bike and pedestrian facilities.

This cohesive corridor plan is known as "Imagine Nicholasville Road" and is proposed to be adopted as part of the city’s comprehensive plan. The plan is expected to guide incremental land use and transportation decisions for the next 20 years through future redevelopment, planning commission actions, Urban County Council decisions and public investment.

The full document can be viewed here.

There will be a public hearing via Zoom for this proposal at 1:30 p.m. on May 20.

Community members with thoughts on the proposal that cannot attend the public hearing can email imagine@lexingtonky.gov and comments will be passed along to the planning commission.

Community members can participate by Zoom or by phone at 929-436-2866.

Webinar ID: 921 1090 4137

Meeting Passcode: 768791

