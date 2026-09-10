Public invited to weigh in on future of Winchester Road corridor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Residents, business owners and others who travel along Winchester Road are invited to share their thoughts on the corridor's future during a public open house Thursday evening.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host the open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Charles Young Center Gym, 540 E. Third St.

The event is part of the Winchester Road Corridor Study, which is examining how transportation and land use can work together to support safer travel, stronger neighborhood connections and a more walkable corridor.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review study findings and provide feedback on transportation, safety, land use, development and potential improvement opportunities along Winchester Road.

The study area is divided into three segments:

Midland Avenue to New Circle Road

New Circle Road to Interstate 75

Interstate 75 to Bahama Road

Participants can focus on the section of the corridor they know best or explore information about the entire corridor. Organizers said the event will use an open-house format, allowing attendees to stop by at any time during the two-hour event. No formal presentation is planned.

According to project leaders, community input is helping planners better understand the experiences and priorities of people who live, work, travel, own property and operate businesses along the corridor.

During the study's first phase of community engagement, organizers received 669 survey responses and 548 comments through an interactive map. Feedback gathered during Thursday's open house will help shape future corridor concepts and recommendations.

Additional information about the project is available at Winchester Road Corridor Study. Residents can also submit questions by email to imagine@lexingtonky.gov.

