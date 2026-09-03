Public invited to weigh in on future of Winchester Road corridor in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington officials are inviting residents, business owners and others who travel along Winchester Road to help shape the future of the corridor during a public open house next week.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Charles Young Center Gym, located at 540 E. Third St.

The open house will allow attendees to review findings from the Winchester Road Corridor Study and provide feedback on transportation, safety, land use, development and potential improvements along the roadway.

The study area is divided into three segments:

Midland Avenue to New Circle Road

New Circle Road to Interstate 75

Interstate 75 to Bahama Road

Officials said participants can focus on the segment they know best or visit stations covering the entire corridor. The event will use an open-house format, meaning there will be no formal presentation. Attendees may arrive at any time during the two-hour event.

According to project leaders, the Winchester Road Corridor Study is examining how transportation and land-use planning can work together to support safer travel, improve neighborhood connections and create a more walkable corridor.

Community input has already played a significant role in the study. During the first phase of public engagement, the project team received 669 survey responses and 548 comments through an interactive map.

Feedback collected during the Sept. 10 open house will help guide the development of future corridor concepts and recommendations.

More information about the study is available at the project website. Residents with questions can contact the project team by email at imagine@lexingtonky.gov.