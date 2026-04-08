Publix announces 3 new supermarket and liquor store locations coming to Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Publix Super Markets is expanding its footprint in Kentucky with three new store locations in Richmond, Versailles, and Bowling Green.

According to a press realese, each location will feature a 54,964-square-foot supermarket and an adjacent Publix Liquors. The new stores are expected to create job opportunities for about 150 associates at each location.

Jared Glover, media relations manager for Publix Super Markets, shared the company's excitement regarding the expansion.

"This announcement reflects our commitment to delivering the Publix difference to new customers. We look forward to being active members of these vibrant communities and serving our new customers soon," Glover said.

The new stores will be located at:

Publix at The Farms at Barnes Mill: Northwest corner of Goggins Lane and Barnes Mill Road in Richmond.

Publix at The Shops at Woodford Farm: Northeast corner of Lexington Road and Governors Way in Versailles.

Publix at Campbell Commons: Southeast corner of Campbell Lane and Smallhouse Road in Bowling Green.

The release states that an opening time frame for the stores has not yet been determined.