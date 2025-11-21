Publix is coming to Somerset, creating 150 jobs, mayor announces

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced that a Publix is set to open in the city. The new project, officials reported, will create 150 jobs.

“The research from our comprehensive plan made it clear our residents want more shopping and dining options. It was their number one request,” Mayor Alan Keck said. “But the city’s commitment to retail growth extends well beyond the search for the right experiences for our residents."

Mayor Keck went on to highlight the department who worked to secure approval for the project.

"We are blessed to have professional and dedicated local developers who share our commitment to delivering projects that elevate our community’s quality of life. I am excited to welcome Publix to Somerset and can’t wait to see how the rest of this project will evolve in the coming months,” Keck concluded.