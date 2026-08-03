Publix recalls GreenWise organic frozen berries sold at Kentucky stores over E. coli risk

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky shoppers who purchased GreenWise Organic Frozen Blueberries or Whole Mixed Berries from Publix are being urged not to eat the products following a recall over potential E. coli O145 contamination.

The Jessamine County Health Department issued a public health alert on July 31 after Publix recalled all lots of the GreenWise Organic frozen berry products. The recall affects Publix retail stores in Kentucky and 7 other states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing strain of E. coli, also known as STEC, and is linked to a multistate outbreak currently under investigation.

The following products are included in the recall:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products should not consume them. The products should be discarded or returned to any Publix location for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information about the ongoing outbreak investigation, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/.../outb.../blueberries-07-26/index.html.