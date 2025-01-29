Publix to open Lexington location in March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grab your shopping bags and have them ready because the grand opening of a new supermarket in Lexington is closer than you think.

If you've ever shopped at Publix, or know someone who has, you're more than likely experienced the hype that the supermarket seems to harbor.

From its bakery to its bar and of course, the popular pub subs. Lexingtonians will soon be able to understand why it's the talk of the town as a new location is opening on Citation Point.

"We thought that Kentucky was a natural progression. We've been in the area and we thought what a great place to start in our eighth stage of operation," explains Jared Glover, the media relations liaison for Publix. "You're gonna get these bright lights, wide aisles for you to move your carts through it back and forth. You'll see some great produce sections out. Some of those things we're really known for, so our high quality produce and you're gonna see that deli that I mentioned where we'll have our famous Publix subs."

With two locations in Louisville already and now two coming to Lexington, the supermarket says Kentucky's community is next level. It knew the supermarket would thrive in this city.

Along with the grocery part of the market, it will also offer a 32,000 sqft Publix Liquors and a drive-thru pharmacy.

Several other stores are in the process of construction and will open up alongside Publix on separate dates. "You know for us being able to be part of a community is really important to us. We wanna be able to help neighbors nearby come in and get their grocery shopping done."

Glover says Publix employees will immerse themselves in the community by volunteering at food banks and helping out in neighborhoods.

The grand opening for Publix is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5.