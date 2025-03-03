Publix to open Lexington location this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is set to welcome new grocery competition as Publix prepares to open its second location in Kentucky on Wednesday. Known for its commitment to customer service and quality, Publix has been a staple in the grocery industry since the 1930s, boasting over 1,300 stores across the United States and ranking as the largest employee-owned company in the nation.

Jared Glover, media relations manager for Publix, shared insights on what customers can expect when they walk through the doors of the new store.

"We like to do everything with customers in mind, from pulling into the parking lot to getting home and enjoying that meal," he said.

Beyond just providing groceries, Publix aims to be an integral part of the community. Glover emphasized the company's commitment to community engagement.

"That means customer service extends beyond the store. We are going to be in the community, cleaning up the environment we operate in, donating food products to local food banks, and volunteering there as well," he said.

Since last year, Publix has donated over 170,000 pounds of produce to God's Pantry in Lexington, showcasing its dedication to supporting neighbors and local initiatives.

Of course, no visit to Publix would be complete without trying one of their famous Pub Subs.

"The bread for the sub is made from scratch daily in our bakery," Glover said.

Customers can customize their subs with a variety of toppings, including buffalo sauce, ranch, and blue cheese dressing, making it a crowd favorite alongside their delicious cakes and fresh produce.

As shoppers navigate the 46,000 square foot store, they will find helpful tags highlighting healthier options, such as "better choice," "made organically," or "made without certain products."

The newly opened Publix is located in the Citation Pointe development at the intersection of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road. The store will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. In addition, a second Publix location is currently under construction at Harrodsburg Road and Man O' War, although an opening date for that site has not yet been announced.

With its emphasis on quality, community involvement, and an inviting shopping experience, Publix is gearing up to become a cherished addition to Lexington’s grocery landscape.