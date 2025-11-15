Pulaski Co. Sheriff: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges after search warrant

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff, a Nancy man has been arrested and charged following a search warrant on Thursday.

The incident started when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division began an investigation into a home located on Highway 196, which was suspected of trafficking illegal substances. A release from the sheriff's office says that detectives conducted purchases of illegal narcotics from 66-year-old Freddie S. Collett.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at the home where they found digital scales, baggies, paraphernalia, and $5,870 in cash, the release states.

Collett was arrested and charged with "Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (methamphetamine) over 2 grams (District Court Warrant)."