Pulaski County church denied FEMA assistance after tornado devastation

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Somerset are facing significant challenges after FEMA denied their application for assistance, nearly three months after an EF-4 tornado severely damaged their building.

Pastor Doug Couch expressed frustration over the lack of support his congregation has received in the aftermath of the disaster that left half of their church exposed and in pieces.

"They've made excuses. They've tried to tell us the damage is not that bad. I'm not really sure where they get that idea. And so it's just been one excuse after the other," Couch said.

The tornado that struck more than two months ago caused approximately $1 million in damage, but the church's insurance will only cover $250,000 of the rebuilding costs.

"It's beyond insulting. I mean it's kind of ludicrous that the sanctuary is blown away essentially and this building is barely standing as it is. If you say you're gonna do something. You need to follow through with it," Couch said.

Adding to their difficulties, FEMA recently denied the church's application for assistance, despite having just added non-profits and churches to its list of eligible organizations.

"Initially, non-profits and churches were not eligible for FEMA funding," Couch said.

After FEMA expanded eligibility, the church quickly submitted its application, only to be rejected without explanation.

"We spent the week filling out an application, went to the FEMA center down here at the Pulaski County center and they told us that we had been rejected and they couldn't tell us why. Or wouldn't tell us why," Couch said.

Despite these setbacks, Couch remains determined to rebuild. He's currently meeting with contractors to develop a reconstruction plan and is organizing fundraising efforts.

"We'll be back. We've worked too hard to quit now, and we've got too many people in the community supporting us. We have a silent auction coming up in September where two hundred businesses have donated items to that. The community wants us back and that's really heartening to us as a small church," Couch said.

The church plans to hold an auction in September to help raise funds.

If you'd like to help the church during this time, you can go to the gofundme link to donate.