Pulaski County Detention Center asking for help finding relatives of elderly man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Detention Center is asking for help in finding relatives of 71-year-old Ernest Christopher.

According to a social media post, they are "afraid that someone may be looking for him and not know where he is."

The detention center believes that Christopher is from the Winchester and/or Clark County area, but he "is unable to tell us any phone numbers or names to family."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pulaski County Detention Center.