Pulaski County husky is in recovery from smoke inhalation after house fire

(LEX 18) — A Pulaski County husky is recovering from smoke inhalation in Richmond after a Somerset home caught fire on Tuesday. Now, his owners are worried how they will pay for his procedure after already losing everything.

Three-year-old Crutas is a husky-mix and recovering from smoke inhalation.

Late Tuesday night, the Somerset Fire Department was called to a house fire on Lair Street off of KY-80. Two people made it out of the home with minimal injuries, but their furry family members, Bear and Crutas, were still inside.

We immediately got the dogs out of the building," explains Chief Bengie Howard with the Somerset Fire Department. "A lot of our people is trained on animal CPR on animal rescue breathing. Of course, we carry rescue breathing equipment on the truck for animals as well."

After trying everything, Bear was unable to be saved. Crutas was the only one breathing on his own.

David Codwell, the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Captain, said that, without a second thought, he and another EMT rushed to the only 24-hour animal hospital closest to Somerset: Advanced Animal Care in Richmond.

"We loaded him in the back of my rescue Suburban. Me and another EMT assisted with ventilation, we assisted on O2. Suction device to keep his airways clear and got him up there pretty quick," explains Codwell.

LEX 18 visited Crutas at the clinic to see how he's doing, and the veterinarians say Crutas' health has undergone a positive 180-degree turn. He's doing so well in fact, he's been attempting to empty their shredded chicken bowl at any given chance.

"Even though it's a dog, it's still part of a family. And they've gone through the roughest time losing their house, and they lost one dog and you want to give that other dog every fighting chance it has," said Codwell.

Crutas will be reunited with his family in the next couple of days, but the procedure he needs to return to full health is around $4,000.

If you'd like to help Crutas get his procedure, you can contact Advanced Animal Care at (859) 625-5678.