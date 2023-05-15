Pulaski County middle school teacher suspended after student dresses up as KKK grand wizard

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County middle school teacher has been suspended after the teacher allowed a student to dress up as a KKK grand wizard as part of a History project.

The superintendent of Pulaski County Schools says the teacher will be suspended pending a personnel investigation and the incident will be reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board.

"First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident," said Superintendent Patrick Richardson in a statement. "I would hope our school and community realize that this does not represent the character of our students and staff at Southern Middle School or our district as a whole."

Superintendent Richardson says there's a video circulating about the incident with the wrong teacher's contact information on it.

"She is completely innocent in this matter and deserves to be treated as such," he said in the statement. "I am deeply apologetic for this situation and I am taking immediate steps to address the matter."