Pulaski County mom desperately searches for help for her daughter

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — For more than a year, a Pulaski County mom has been trying to get her daughter assistance for her mental health. She's learned that it's harder to find the resources she needs than most might expect.

When you walk into the Sanchez’s home, it’s easy to see how much they love Disney.

Candice Sanchez says, "You can be a kid there, you can just, you can have fun. I mean, we feel like we're at home when we're at Disney."

But the past few years at home in Eubank haven't been so magical.

Candice is a single mom of six, but her 14-year-old daughter Alysa needs most of her attention. Alysa lives with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, ADHD, and selective mutism. Her mom says it’s made her compulsively suicidal.

"She has been hospitalized nine times within the past year and we have been seeking and searching and begging for a long-term care facility to accept her,” says Candice. "She's wonderful, and sweet and beautiful, and caring."

They've been denied again and again. Alysa is still being hospitalized after overdosing this past Saturday. It's hard on her siblings.

Candice says, "They watched her almost die Saturday. I had to call an ambulance to come and pick her up this time. They had to Narcan her twice."

She says it's changed this family's way of life. Candice says, "We keep all of our medicines locked up."

The state suggested the foster care system but Candice says that is not the answer.

She says, "She loves me and if they took her away from me and put her in a foster home, it would completely finish her."

Candice says she'll go anywhere and do anything to get her daughter the help she needs.

"People need to be aware of how hard it is with children and mental health. It's not just a grown-up thing. And it is so hard to get them the help that they need because there are not enough programs, there's not enough help,” says Candice.

As the search continues, a little magic and hope from their favorite Disney movies keeps them going.

Candice says, "That's what we need here is hope and change in the mental health care system for children."

Candice has set up an email for her daughter, for anyone who thinks they can help. She’s also set up a Venmo account for Alysa’s medical care:

Email – HopeforAlysa@yahoo.com

Venmo - @HopeforAylsa