Pulaski County mom enters national fitness competition

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every day at 4:30 a.m., Callie Thompson is already at Method: A Sweat Studio in Pulaski County, blocking out the outside world.

"This is my one hour to myself as a mom," Thompson said.

That workout is part of a focused routine. Thompson is staying fit and healthy for a purpose — she is entering the Ms. Health and Fitness competition, an annual national contest that recognizes women for their fitness journeys and community impact.

"I think there is a lot of stigma about moms not being able to get fit or finding the love for fitness," Thompson said.

Thompson's passion for fitness started early, and so did the obstacles she had to overcome.

"I grew up with severe asthma. That's how I started into swimming," Thompson said.

Thompson is a former Division One swimmer at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. But after college, something was missing.

"It was a great experience. But after you graduate you kind of miss the athletics and competing," Thompson said.

After having two boys, she wanted to get back into the gym — but first, she had to push past the mental barriers.

"I'm not just a young girl. I had to fight and battle through again to find strength," Thompson said.

Then she found her motivation: being an example for her family.

"I'm working out for myself, but also for my family, gaining strength so I can be that strong mom for my boys," Thompson said.

A former D-1 athlete, a swim coach, a mom — Thompson now wants her story to motivate others, especially other mothers.

And if she wins, Thompson says she plans to put the prize back into the community.

"I want to invest in the gym here and give back to my high school swim program," Thompson said.

If you want to help make sure Callie moves onto the next round you place a vote at this link: Callie Anne Thompson | Ms. Health & Fitness