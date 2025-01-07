Pulaski County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl named Rayahna Miller.

A release states that on Tuesday, deputies received a report of the missing girl. Rayahna's mother said that she had received a message from Rayahna that caused her to be concerned for her safety and was able to get a possible location based on Rayahna's cell phone location. The release adds that law enforcement personnel checked multiple locations since that time but have not located Rayahna.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Rayahna's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office by calling 606-678-5145 or by messaging them through Facebook Messenger. Anyone with information can ask to speak to Lieutenant Matt Bryant.