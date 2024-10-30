Pulaski County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Somerset teen

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in finding a missing Somerset teen who was reportedly last seen on Oct. 28.

Police detailed that Stela Patel is missing out of Pulaski County and was last seen on Oct. 28 when she reportedly left her home.

Patel, according to police, never showed up to school that morning and her vehicle was found vacant at the Somerset Mall.

Police asked the community to call Sergeant Cody Cundiff at 606-678-5145 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Patel. Tips can also be left through the PCSO app or by texting PCSOTIP to 847411.