Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding missing woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 54-year-old woman from the Bronston area.

The sheriff's office detailed that Balinda Passmore was last seen by her son on Jan. 29 when she left their home on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston to reportedly go to the store. She has not been seen since.

Passmore was known to have left the home with a man in a 2017 gray Hyundai Accent with damage to the passenger side front fender, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Passmore's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Branson Patterson or Sgt. Alex Wesley at 606-678-5145, or through the sheriff's office Facebook page.