Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeks public help identifying cellular tower theft suspects

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in the theft of mobile communications towers and wiring.

Deputies have responded to several cellular tower locations where thefts occurred, or received complaints that telephone wiring was taken, damaged or destroyed. One incident caused a major communications infrastructure problem throughout southern Pulaski County and northern McCreary County, officials reported.

The sheriff's office is working with AT&T on the investigation.

AT&T has established a tip line and reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for damaging, destroying or stealing items of critical infrastructure. A reward of up to $10,000 is available.

Anyone with information can call AT&T's tip line at 800-807-4205.