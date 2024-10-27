'PumpkinMania' at Transylvania University is getting Lexington into the Halloween spirit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Transylvania University is getting into the holiday spirit with its "PumpkinMania" event that showcases carved out pumpkins from the Lexington community.

It is a tradition planted 14 years ago, and Megan Moloney has seen this event bloom.

"Getting to see how that has become really just a community event and has been such an opportunity," said Megan Moloney.

Volunteers will be cutting up about 500 pumpkins, and everyone from all skill levels are welcome.

Shelby Hamm, a Transylvania senior, has participated in the event for all four years.

"I am not the most artistic person in the world, so I carve once," said Hamm. "I typically enjoy just volunteering and seeing my fellow classmates and other people in the community to see what they come up with."

Hamm has seen a wide range of what people can do, from witches to Halloween icons. Hamm loves seeing the city-filling part of campus as it brings a sense of pride.

"Growing up I have family in Lexington. So i always came. We've seen the pumpkins. And now getting go here and kinda see everybody come to see them and it's gotten news attention," said Hamm. "It makes me so proud to be a Transylvania student."

Moloney said that volunteers like Hamm make "Pumpkin Mania" unique.

"The fact that so many people come together to help make this event, which has become a signature event not only for Transylvania but in Lexington; it really speaks to our campus community and being part of Lexington," Maloney said.

The pumpkins will be displayed until Thursday night.