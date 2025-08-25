Puppy stolen from Nicholasville shelter found safe, adopted

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A puppy stolen from a Nicholasville shelter last week has been found with the help of some crime-fighting technology.

Flock cameras and multiple police departments were involved in the search.

"The minute he was found, we made the call," Jessamine County EMA Director Johnny Adams said.

Adams called to adopt this four-month-old pit bull mix who was recovered late Friday after being stolen from Jessamine County Animal Care and Control

at 4 p.m. Friday right before the facility was about to close.

"(Police) came out Friday and did the report, and must have immediately acted on it and started following the car with the cameras," Marcie Pendleberry, director of Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said.

Using flock safety cameras, Boyle County Sheriff's Office worked with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Nicholasville Police. Officers tracked the suspects saying two cars were involved in the case, and criminal charges are expected.

"They had come early that morning and then they left and came back in another car. So they found both cars. They found the first in Danville, second in Bardstown," Pendleberry said.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office located the puppy in Bardstown. Johnny Adams adopted him Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

"After wishing and praying for months to be able to get him and finally having him here in my family known as my dog is just amazing," Kelsie Adams, Johnny's daughter said.

Kelsie described the adoption, one that was in the works for a while. The result?

"I fell in love with him at first sight," Kelsie added.

Now, the puppy has his forever home.