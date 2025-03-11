People rally against a bill that would reverse Kentucky's conversion therapy ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — People rallied at the Kentucky Capitol on Tuesday against a bill that would reverse the ban on conversion therapy.

House Bill 495 would remove Governor Andy Beshear's executive order banning conversion therapy for minors.

Advocates worry that would cause harm to LGBTQ kids.

"No child should be subjected to 'conversion torture,'” Chris Hartman, the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, said. “It serves no purpose but to increase anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide along Kentucky's LGBTQ kids."

However, supporters of HB495 argue that Beshear overstepped his authority with the ban.

“[It] both infringes on parental authority and potentially infringes on our First Amendment rights,” said Rep. David Hale, during a discussion on the bill on the House floor.

However, Beshear pledged to veto the bill if it passes, reiterating his belief that conversion therapy is “wrong” and “torture.”

“It has been discredited and it should not be happening in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he stated.

Should the legislature pass the bill this week, it will have the opportunity to override Beshear's veto.

Advocates are concerned about the potential consequences, asserting that the ban is essential for the wellbeing of LGBTQ youth.

“Without that order in place, we're uncertain of the level of protection LGBTQ youth have in our Commonwealth,” Hartman said.

Despite the looming uncertainty, attendees of the Fairness Rally reiterated their intent to fight against the legislation.

“As long as bills with hatred and bigotry keep showing up, we keep showing up, we keep doing the work,” said Erica Basile Skinner. “We will always be here for that.”

Rally-goers also called for a more inclusive Kentucky.

“The Kentucky state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall,’” said Lauren Whaley. "My daughter is transgender. She's 19. She's amazing. She's the bravest person that I know. I'm here to support her and everyone else."