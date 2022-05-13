Q&A: Navigating baby formula shortage for new and expecting parents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For new and expecting parents, this baby formula shortage may feel like uncharted territory.

In order to get some answers, LEX 18 sat down with a doctor from Axia/Lexington Women's Health for a Q+A session.

LEX 18: "What are you telling patients about how to prepare for the baby formula shortage?"

Dr. Lauren Beaven: "We're asking them to call their pediatricians for a recommendation for either a comparable alternative or to help them find formulas that may be a little bit more complicated."

LEX 18: "What should parents do if they're unable to find the formula that they need?"

Dr. Beaven: "They should definitely call their local pediatrician, local health department. What they should not do is try to make their own formula, or dilute formula that they already have because that can decrease the nutrition value of the formula and actually harm their infants. We're also asking patients who are yet to have their babies not to stock up on formula preventatively in order to preserve the supply for infants and children that are already needing it."

LEX 18: "Is there any home formula that people can make?"

Dr. Beaven: "Absolutely not. There is no known safe home formula that is going to meet the nutritional requirements for a new baby. Professionally made, regulated by the FDA formulas are really what we're recommending for people to try and obtain." "Babies can become malnourished, dehydrated, it does not have the same nutritional value as a commercially available formula."