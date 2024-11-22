Qualified participants in KY's medical marijuana program can begin getting certifications in December

(LEX 18) — People who are qualified to participate in Kentucky's medical marijuana program can begin getting their certifications in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that patients can start seeing authorized doctors to get their written certifications for medical marijuana cards on December 1st. That same day, a page will launch on kymedcan.ky.gov to help patients find one of more than 150 authorized practitioners.

"If you qualify, they can provide you a certification that they upload to the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis," said Beshear.

"Beginning December 1st, the authorized practitioners will be able to begin issuing valid written certifications to Kentucky patients," he added.

Patients will be able to apply online for a card in January, after they are certified by a doctor. The approval process is expected to take a few days, according to the state.

Although medical marijuana is officially legal in January, Beshear said they don't know whether there will be product available for sale at the start. Sam Flynn, the executive director of Kentucky's medical marijuana program, explained that's because cultivators need to go through several steps before they can begin growing.

"Each facility needs to be inspected before they can become operational and receive cannabis products or begin cultivating cannabis," said Sam Flynn, the executive director of Kentucky's medical marijuana program. "So, we'll know in advance of that time when they're ready to operate."

