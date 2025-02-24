Quilts and other crafts more than a piece of fabric for Bonita Harris

LEXINGTON, KY — The Brown Sugar Crafters, a vibrant crafting group in Lexington, gather together once a month to explore the art of sewing, creating everything from quilts and bowls to various handmade items.

For the past five years, Bonita Harris has been part of the Brown Sugar Crafters, finding solace and healing through her craft.

"This is my therapy," Harris shared. With each thread and cut, she transforms fabric into art, telling stories through her creations.

Among her many works, one quilt holds a special place in Harris' heart. She calls it her "thinker."

Harris said this image of an enslaved woman captivated her attention and called her to work. She felt a connection when looking at the women and decided to sew her into a quilt.

"That was one of the hardest... not hard to do, but hard to make," Harris explained.

She thought about the struggle women went through during that dark time in U.S History and was able to reflect on her own struggles. She said her emotions made the work more difficult.

"You can just look into her eyes and think, 'Wow, if those eyes could only talk. What would she tell me? I had it rough too, but I survived.'"

Harris' crafts celebrate African-American art, with each piece serving as an extension of her identity.

"I can't go to certain stores and see things that look like me, and I'm not saying every store, but this is just who I am and what I see," Harris said.

Through her sewing, Harris creates a modern-day patchwork that draws inspiration from historical narratives, bringing them to life with each stitch.

The Brown Sugar Crafters group, open to anyone eager to learn how to sew, continues to thrive as a space for creativity, connection, and community.

If you want to join Harris you can email at missb905@gmail.com or message her on Instagram @sewheavenlycrafts