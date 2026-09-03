Rabid dog confirmed in Lincoln County, health officials urge precautions

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lincoln County Health Department is warning residents after a dog in the Moore's Lane/Hatcher Road area tested positive for rabies.

In a community update posted Thursday, the health department said it received a report confirming the positive rabies case and is urging residents to take precautions around pets and wildlife.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The disease is spread through direct contact with the saliva of an infected animal, including through bites and scratches.

Health officials are encouraging pet owners to ensure their dogs and cats are up to date on rabies vaccinations. They also advise residents to avoid contact with wild animals or animals that are acting unusually.

Anyone who believes their pet may have been exposed to a rabid animal should contact a veterinarian immediately. The health department said a rabies booster administered soon after exposure can help prevent the disease. Pets that are not vaccinated may be eligible for an approved post-exposure vaccination series.

People who think they have been exposed to rabies should seek immediate medical attention. Health officials said a series of shots can prevent the disease from developing after exposure.

Residents with questions can contact the Lincoln County Health Department at 606-365-3106.

