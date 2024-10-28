Rabid skunk found in Wellington Way, Chatham Drive area of Lexington, health department reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rabid skunk has been found in the Wellington Way, Chatham Drive area of Lexington, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported on Monday.

The department says that the skunk was discovered by a resident of the Indian Hills and Stonewall neighborhoods in ZIP code 40503.

A release from the department says that proper officials were notified after a resident's dogs were exposed to the skunk, with one of them being bitten.

Signs have been posted in the area to inform residents of the discovery and remind them to keep an eye on their pets. The department urges people to take proper precautions if their pet, a wild animal, or any other animal is acting abnormally and also to make sure that their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

More information about the health department's rabies control program can be found here, and questions can be answered by the LFCHD's division of environmental health at (859) 231-9791.