Raccoon caught on camera raiding Sadieville pet pantry in late-night food heist

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A raccoon broke into the Pet Pantry at the depot overnight, helping himself to pet food in a late-night raid caught on camera, according to a social media post from the City of Sadieville.

Under the cover of darkness, a raccoon was caught on camera breaking into the Pet Pantry at the depot and helping himself to an all-you-can-eat buffet of whatever caught his fancy.

The Sadieville Police Department is now on the lookout for the furry suspect, wanted for destruction of property and theft. Chief Bruner offered some reassurance to residents.

"We understand this suspect may be difficult to identify due to the mask he was wearing. But please don't be alarmed — we believe this particular suspect prefers easy targets. Keep your pet food locked up, and you should be safe from becoming his next victim," Bruner stated.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots the suspicious snack enthusiast not to approach.

The suspect is considered "extremely hungry and may be armed with tiny, grabby hands," the city stated.