Racist spam messages sent to local students

(LEX 18) — Racist text messages that have been reported as spam, are being sent to students in Kentucky and across the nation.

The widespread message says the recipient has been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. It also includes a date and time to be ready.

"This is not a joke. Other people are going to get hurt, or get offended like I did for my child," explains Stephanie, whose daughter is a freshman at Eastern Kentucky University.

She says her daughter and a few of her friends all received the same text message Wednesday afternoon.

Stephanie shared a portion of that message with LEX 18:

"Greetings. You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 12AM, November 13th sharp with your belongings. Are executive slaves will come get you in a brown van. Be prepared to be searched down once you have entered the plantation."

When asked what she felt when reading the message, Stephanie responded, "Fear. Absolutely fear. There is no other way to put it. She is a female. She is African American and the first thing, hatred."

Later that same evening, her daughter received another message. This time it included her name and said, "You have been moved to plantation group A as a house slave."

"There are so many females out there, not just females, anybody, any skin color can get hurt, and you have to take it seriously with all things going on," explains Stephanie.

Chase Gullett is a cyber security expert and the CEO of Phishing Box.

"I think it would most likely be some kind of state actor or something political, trying to create some sort of void in our community," says Gullett.

Gullett says it's important to report it.

"Most IOS devices in the newer versions, has a way to report an actual text message. That will go over to Apple and they will disseminate it down to the carriers, whether it is AT&T or Verizon. That is the quickest and easiest way to get it reported," says Gullett.

It's also the first step to try and stop spam messages.

"They do police it and they have actually locked it down pretty tight over the last couple of years with some of the legislation. There are actual fines that these carriers get, if people get on there and mass text people. Believe it or not, it would be more like our email accounts, if they didn't do that."

Stephanie says messages like this should be taken seriously and hopes those who receive it, reports it.

"Even if it is a joke, don't joke like this.You get parents scared," says Stephanie.

