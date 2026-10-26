Racist vandalism targeting Rowan County coach sparks community response

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — People across Rowan County are speaking out after racist vandalism targeting Jeff Jones, a Rowan County High School football coach and Rowan County Middle School assistant principal, was found Friday night at a school athletic facility.

Rowan County Schools said it stands with Jones and his family as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have identified a middle school student as the primary suspect and expect charges to be filed.

For people who know Jones, news of what happened came as a shock.

“He is the last person that I would expect someone to have some kind of hatred toward,” said Karri Flanders, who owns a business in Rowan County.

Others said their reaction goes beyond what happened and reflects the kind of person they know Jones to be.

“If you have children, he’s the kind of gentleman that you would want your kids to have as a coach,” said Lucy Moore, who grew up in Morehead.

Moore said she hopes the person responsible learns from what happened.

“I’m hopeful that whomever it was learns from it and will never do anything like that again,” Moore said.

For people who call Rowan County home, there is also concern that the racist act could leave outsiders with an impression of the community that residents say does not represent them.

“It’s very upsetting that when anything like that happens, it’s not reflective of who we are, or at least not the community I found us to be,” Moore said.

Flanders said the response should extend beyond showing support for one coach.

“It’s bigger than just this community, and we have to be better,” Flanders said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv