Rail Explorers office in Versailles vandalized, burglarized

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rail Explorers Bluegrass is still on track despite an incident earlier this week.

"As soon as this happened, the police responded and were there within five minutes," Mary Joy Lu, one of Rail Explorers owners, said.

After Rail Explorers locked up an office in Versailles on Tuesday, they say it was broken into and vandalized with furniture turned over, and power was cut.

"They took you know a safe and you know that had some contents in it that we're just gonna have to deal with that we've lost," Lu said.

Versailles Police Chief Rob Young tells LEX 18 this investigation is ongoing. Officers responded to Rail Explorers' office just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Whoever is responsible for the burglary left a message on a whiteboard that read "get out."

"They were very strategic about their attack on us," Lu added.

Owners of Rail Explorers made it clear that this is not an isolated incident, adding that they've received previous threats, including a letter, in just the past couple of weeks. They say they've gone to great lengths and great expense addressing concerns raised by a few neighbors.

"That has really triggered them with you know, feelings of, you know this is happening in my backdoor...I don't like it," Lu said. The Rail Explorers team counters that it's a quiet ride, a two-hour experience through the Kentucky countryside.

"There's no emissions, it's pedal powered...we have electric assist. We generally attract families," Lu noted.

Despite police conducting a burglary investigation, riders can still expect this 10-mile round-trip tour to start on March 29.

"Nothing is going to stop this, nothing is going to stop us from opening on time," Lu said.

Lu added that nothing is going to stop Rail Explorers from providing a world-class experience for Woodford County.

Versailles Police Chief Rob Young urges anyone with information about the burglary to call Versailles police at 859-873-3126.

