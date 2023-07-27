Railbike tours offered along Bluegrass Scenic Railroad

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rail Explorers is opening a new location in Versailles to offer railbike tours along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad.

The 10-mile round-trip tour takes riders through two thoroughbred farms, between limestone cliffs, to the Kentucky River with views of a bourbon distillery and Young’s High Bridge, built in 1889.

Riders may choose the Quad Railbike (up to four riders) or Tandem Railbike (up to two riders) option.

After a 5-mile ride west from the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum, riders will spend about 30 minutes with a view of the Kentucky River from about 100 ft. up, while guides use hydraulic lifts to turn around the railbikes, before pedaling back along the gentle curving track to the starting point.

Guests can expect about a two-hour experience.

Tickets for a 2-person Tandem Rail Explorer are $90 ($45 per person) and a 4-person Quad Rail Explorer is $160 ($40 per person).

Tours are pet-friendly. Pets ride for free, but are limited to 40 lbs. or less, one pet per bike. Previous pets have included dogs, cats, lizards, parrots, even ducks.

Limited seats are available and reservations are recommended.

Visit RailExplorers.net or call 877-833-8588 to learn more and reserve tickets.

Public tours begin July 28.

The Versailles location is about 15 miles from both Lexington and Frankfort, off Highway 62 at 175 Beasley Road.