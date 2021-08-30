Railbird organizers promised changes, attendees say they noticed improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The hashtags #Failbird and #Fyrebird were going around social media Saturday with attendees hashing out frustrations about long lines and lack of water.

Organizers acknowledged that the "experience did not live up to our standards," and they promised to make changes for Sunday.

Despite the long lines on Saturday, thousands did come back on Sunday. The attendees we spoke to say there were improvements.

"Bar lines were lower, water lines were less so. It's better," said Janelle Hager.

We saw the changes for ourselves, including the additional water.

So far attendees are pleased with the changes made from yesterday. They say it’s been a big improvement.

“Today’s a million times better”- said the Fishers. This is their first trip away from their newborn and they say they plan to enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/mjmJSq0uzD — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) August 29, 2021

Organizers say they placed fifty thousand water bottles around the grounds, more refill stations, and new rules to allow guests to bring in water of their own.

"It's a good thing that they took notice and hopefully it just keeps on getting better," said one attendee.