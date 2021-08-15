Rain doesn't stop Lexington Philharmonic's Picnic with the Pops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The weather delayed the start of the Lexington Philharmonic's Picnic with the Pops.

The show was originally scheduled for dusk, but the rain pushed it to 9:30 p.m. This year's theme is Revolution: The Music of The Beatles.

"Everything that's good is worth waiting for even if you have to wait through something like this," said David Palmer with Keene Meadow at Keeneland. "I'll also say that somebody once said that music has multiple elements. Here's one of the elements right here. So it's not been too bad. We're still having fun."

The long-running event was started in the 80's at the Kentucky Horse Park. It was moved to Keene Meadow at Keeneland in 2010.

Mayor Linda Gorton was there, along with LEX 18's own Bill Meck. Bill was the emcee for the night.