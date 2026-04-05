Rain or shine: Lexington firefighters tackle Arcadia Park house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening to a residence on Arcadia Park.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, which were mostly covering the outside of the home, in the pouring rain.

LEX 18 crews were on sight at the time of the fire and noted the awning on the home, which was attached to the garage, was burned from the flames. Two residents were inside of the home, but were able to escape before getting injured.

Fortunately the Lexington Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames, and no residents were displaced in the incident.