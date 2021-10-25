Raising breast cancer awareness above Main Street

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a county known for its brown liquor, pink has popped up on Main Street in Versailles.

"The saying in Mean Girls, 'on Wednesdays we wear pink.' That can have a deeper meaning too," said Peyton Whitaker.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. From the banners up on Main Street to the courthouse, and down to the police station, pink is prominent.

For Whitaker, the deeper meaning of the color lies within her mother.

"I had discovered a knot, and then I brought it to my doctor's attention," said Catherine Anderson, Peyton's mother.

Anderson was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36.

"People think it's only at 40 or above, and cancer doesn't discriminate," said Anderson.

As she underwent treatment, mother and daughter leaned on those around them.

"I think that during that time, it was their goal to keep my life as normal as possible. And it was really all thanks to our great support system," said Whitaker.

For the month of October, 45 banners will hang in Versailles dedicated to survivors and those no longer with us.

15-year-old Peyton, along with her mom, led this initiative. They also formed a non-profit, "Pink Sisters," to raise awareness and promote a strong support system.

"She (mother) can relate to these victims, but I can also relate to the people affected by it because it really does take a toll on everybody," said Whitaker.

Next year, Peyton hopes to see even more banners up and down Main Street and around downtown Versailles to show those battling breast cancer or those impacted by it, they're not alone.

Catherine, who is now cancer-free, can see her own image on Main street.

"It's pretty remarkable to say that I'm a survivor is powerful," said Anderson.

Catherine has a first name that she shares with her grandmother, whose banner was raised on the next light pole.

"It's crazy to think that there are so many people, just in this small little town, that have battled that. And bringing more light to it, and awareness is a great way to raise support," said Whitaker.