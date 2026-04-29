Ralph Alvarado receives endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ahead of primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Candidates in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District primary races are campaigning for votes as polling continues to show the economy is top of mind for Kentucky voters.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ralph Alvarado received an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The chamber noted they do not often endorse candidates in primary races, but a representative for the chamber explained that the group is backing Alvarado because he aligns with them on a pro-growth tax code, getting rid of burdensome regulations, and investing in America's workforce and infrastructure.

Alvarado said he is focused on these issues because they will improve the economy and the day-to-day financial situation for Kentuckians. Polling shows voters are voting with their wallets, as affordability and cost of living expenses have become big issues for everyday people. Alvarado said voters are telling him the same thing.

"What really matters to the voters is their everyday lives, what things cost, can they afford everyday living. I've got people that are working two jobs just to make ends meet," Alvarado said.

Congress needs to find ways to help, Alvarado said. He is focusing on attracting high-paying industries that can bring better jobs to Kentucky and the U.S.

"It's going to be difficult to reduce cost sometimes, but either increase wages so their purchasing power is better so they can afford things and make things a little bit easier for them," Alvarado said.

Election Day is May 19. Both Republicans and Democrats in the Sixth Congressional District have primaries on that day.

