Reactions pour in after State of the Commonwealth speech

(LEX 18) — Reactions are coming in following Governor Andy Beshear's State of the Commonwealth speech on Wednesday at the Kentucky Capitol.

Attorney General Russell Coleman released the following statement:

“The new year brings another opportunity for zealous collaboration to protect Kentucky families and support the men and women of law enforcement. I look forward to supporting the policymakers in our General Assembly throughout this session as they set our Commonwealth’s trajectory for the years to come.



“This year will also see our Office take responsibility for the Commonwealth’s child support services. This ‘no-fail mission’ will require continued partnership with the General Assembly, the Beshear Administration and county attorney offices. And with the future of Kentucky’s children at stake, nothing less will do.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge provided the following statement:

“This evening, Governor Beshear highlighted the unprecedented success our Commonwealth has seen and his bold, compassionate path forward to build on this ongoing progress — progress that can be attributed to his relentless drive to meet Kentuckians where they are. Our governor shared how we can support the workforce of today while also growing the workforce of tomorrow through a state-wide talent attraction program and universal pre-K.







“His forward-focused leadership not only maintains our momentum, but accelerates it, without ever compromising our Kentucky values — a hallmark difference between Governor Beshear’s agenda and that of the GOP supermajority. Instead of joining Kentucky Democrats in identifying ways to make life better for all, Republicans have actively worked to inflict hardships on those who can least afford it, spearheading out-of-touch measures that would deprive children of the SNAP benefits they need to survive and the public education they need to thrive.







“We call on elected leaders in Frankfort to support Governor Beshear as he works to deliver real results for Kentucky and make good things happen for our people.”







Communications Director for the Republican Party of Kentucky, Andy Westberry, said in the following in a statement: