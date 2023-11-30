'Ready to hit the streets': Mobile Market arrives in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand for the ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Lexington's new Mobile Market.

The 60-foot trailer will help the city bring fresh food to neighborhoods where it's hard to find.

"The mobile market is ready to hit the streets," said Mayor Gorton.

The Mobile Market arrived in Lexington after two years of planning and coordinating. The goal is to address fresh food needs, accessibility for people who have a hard time getting to the grocery stores, and other challenges to help the community.

"This is for everyone in Lexington to use," said Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown, who was the leading force in getting the Mobile Market on the road. "This is really equity in action."

The Mobile Market will travel all over Lexington and will make 60 stops each month, Tuesday through Saturday. The market will carry a variety of goods, including fresh produce, canned goods, and some household items. They are hoping this will be a good example for other cities and could add more in the future.

"I see us doing more of these," said Brown. "Our community needs it. We can't get groceries built fast enough to accommodate the needs of our community."

Plan out your grocery shopping at the Mobile Market here.