REAL ID enforcement goes into effect next month

If you plan on taking a domestic flight on or after May 7, you may need more than just your driver's license. Starting on that date, REAL ID enforcement goes into effect, meaning those who haven't upgraded their licenses to a REAL ID will need a passport or a military ID to board an airplane or access federal facilities.

Alex Lajewski experienced the process firsthand, arriving at the Lexington-Spindletop Regional Office around 8:10 AM and being seen by 10:20 AM.

“I took the morning off to test my luck as a walk-in for a REAL ID," she shared. "I heard on Facebook that this place was fast and efficient, and they were very nice.”

With the advent of REAL ID enforcement on May 7, anyone planning to fly or visit federal facilities must possess a REAL ID or another compliant credential, such as a passport or military ID.

For those looking to make an appointment at the Lexington-Spindletop location, the next available date isn’t until May 14. However, walk-ins are welcomed from 8 AM to 4 PM during weekdays, and the office will also open for walk-ins Saturday, April 5th from 8 AM until 11:30 AM.

To apply for a REAL ID, you need to present proof of identity, Social Security number, and two proofs of residency. The best way to ensure you have everything required is by visiting drive.ky.gov and taking the REAL ID document quiz.

Dena Sullivan, another visitor, said the service was efficient.

“They were very nice. They told me it would be a three-hour wait, but they got me in within 5 to 10 minutes,” Sullivan said.

Alex also offered some advice for future walk-ins: “Bring something fun to do. I read on my Kindle for two hours and planned my lunch, so that helped pass the time.”

Remember, you can still obtain a REAL ID after May 7. You may visit any regional office, no matter where you live.

Additionally, we checked on appointments at the Leestown Road Regional Office and found that the next available date is May 15.