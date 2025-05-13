Recent floods disrupt Kentucky River tour business in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been over a month since floodwaters washed away parts of Frankfort, and businesses are still feeling the impact, whether they are located on land or the river.

Boat owner Nathan Depenbrock operates Bourbon Boat Kentucky River Tours, sharing his knowledge with guests and offering them river tours.

As a result of the floods, Depenbrock is behind because the larger boat he uses is on the Ohio River and can't be brought back due to a clogged river lock, which helps the boats pass through dams.

"Typically, in early April, the Kentucky authority gets the locks ready for the season. And allow us to bring back our boat home and start doing tours," Depenbrock said. "This year, the locks were heavily impacted by the floods, with a lot of debris and sand. A lot of that sand got deposited in the locks and above the locks. As of today, they still haven't gotten them all operational."

Between the dock and where his boat is, there are four locks, and with just one closed, it is costing him a lot.

"Because our boat is out there. We are a month and half behind what we should be. For that reason, we refunded more money than taken in for that reason," Depenbrock said. "If you just talk about the loss in revenue of business income. We're getting somewhere, 45 to 55 thousand dollars so far."

Depenbrock says he hopes the debris gets cleared up soon so that he can recover from his losses, but there is no timetable for when he can travel up the river.

Despite losing money and making adjustments to the tour, he wants to show that the Kentucky River remains just as special.

"We are looking forward to getting our big boat here," Depenbrock said. "So we can invite those impacted by the floods to come out and join us by the river to see that she is a gorgeous river."