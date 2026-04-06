Record-breaking 32 UK students interning with Kentucky's General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky has a record number of students working with the General Assembly this year.

A record-setting 32 undergraduate students are interning in Frankfort, assisting with different tasks that help bills become Kentucky law. In prior years, the number was much smaller, according to Dr. Stephen Voss, who serves as the internship director.

Voss also serves as the faculty advisor for both College Democrats and College Republicans at the university. He used those positions to recruit more students than ever before to work alongside Kentucky lawmakers.

"Some of our students work with the parties. Some work with individual legislators. Some work with government relations firms. One works with an executive branch agency. But now, we have a presence of 32 UK students learning about government and also assisting with government all across Frankfort," Voss said.

The program gives students a front-row seat to how a bill becomes a law and has helped many get their foot in the door for future opportunities.

"In the past, students who've had these internships in government have been able to turn them into job opportunities. Sometimes in government, sometimes with campaigns," Voss said.

Voss said this out-of-the-classroom experience gives students a different perspective on what they need to get bills across the finish line. While the basics of civics are covered in class, these opportunities show them things that cannot be taught in textbooks.

"One thing students learn is the importance of personality. The importance of networking. The importance of relationships, which doesn't show up in 'I'm just a bill,'" Voss said.