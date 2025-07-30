Record High Beef Prices: Georgetown farm offers solutions for consumers

(LEX 18) — Prices for ground beef and steak have reached an all time high, and experts indicate that consumers should not expect relief anytime soon. Contributing factors include drought conditions, rising cattle prices, and the potential for widespread tariffs.

Over the decades, beef prices have steadily increased, and with current prices hitting record highs, many are seeking ways to save on their grocery bills.

Jessica McQuade from Triple J Farm in Georgetown underscores that there are effective strategies for consumers to manage expenses.

“There are some advantages and ways to kind of plan to save those dollars, which sometimes saves those extra trips to the grocery store,” McQuade explained.

The family farm has been a staple in the community for over 20 years, focusing on providing healthy and fresh products.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a pound of ground beef surged to $6.12 in June, reflecting an increase of nearly 12% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the average price for all uncooked beef steaks jumped 8% to $11.49 per pound.

At Triple J Farm, they raise their own cattle and collaborate with a local processor.

McQuade stated, “Our prices are set yearly based on our processing costs, and we can’t predict the future of the beef market. We are in this for the long haul.”

Currently, ground beef at Triple J Farm is sold at $7 per pound—a price that has remained stable over the years. To help consumers save money, McQuade emphasized the importance of buying in bulk and considering local farms.

“We offer different packaging sizes to allow people to buy in bulk and save a bit of money. For families who might not have considered it before, buying a package from a local farm could provide a four-month supply instead of purchasing individual cuts each time,” she said.

For those looking to explore local options, Kentucky Proud provides valuable resources for finding beef producers in your area. Visit their website for connections to farms and farmers’ markets that can help you find quality, affordable meat: Kentucky Proud.