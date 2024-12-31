Recovery Café Lexington offering free New Year’s Eve meals to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holiday season is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. But not everyone has that option.

Then, if you throw addiction battles, mental health issues, and homelessness into the mix, this time of year can feel even more lonely.

Recovery Café Lexington knows this is the reality for many people living in the area, and they are opening their doors to everyone for a free New Year’s Eve dinner.

One filled with no alcohol, no-nonsense, and just the undivided attention of other attendees.

“You can have fun in a safe place and you don’t have to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Cassandra Clay, an assistant manager and recovery case manager at Recovery Café Lexington.

Clay speaks from experience, “I realized that through my recovery,” she added.

After being addicted to crack cocaine and going through a recovery process that lasted nearly 2 decades, Clay loves that she can help provide the whole community with a free New Year’s Eve meal.

She knows this time of year, combined with other personal issues, can make people feel isolated.

“People feel they don’t feel like they don’t have anywhere to go, or nobody cares. Recovery Café gives them a place where they can come and be themselves,” said Clay.

Events like tomorrow are about curbing those feelings and forming a sense of fellowship.

“Know that you have a place that you can go to; know that you are welcome somewhere. Whenever I was running around, I wasn’t welcome anywhere,” said Manager Josh Vanover.

Vanover added he is blessed his team can put together events he didn’t even have access to when he was homeless. It killed him that, especially during this time of year, no one was willing to give him a helping hand.

“During the holidays, I would get into a deep dark depression,” Vanover shared.

Now, he plans on holiday activities where attendees can create a 2025 vision board. So, instead of people feeling helpless, they can gain clarity at how bright their future can be.

