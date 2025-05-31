Recovery community and others mourn Ron Hill, victim of Friday's Washington County tornado

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jack Coleman met Ron Hill while working on projects at All Together Recovery, an addiction center in Danville.

"Ron was coming out of recovery and looking for a job," Coleman said.

Hill quickly became an invaluable part of the recovery center team with his diverse skillset.

"He could frame, he could do plumbing, he could do electrical work. Having him around was beneficial so we didn't have to call different people. Ron was dependable, loved to work, loved recovery, and loved working here," Coleman said.

Working side by side, Coleman discovered what kind of person Hill was.

"He always wanted to try to help somebody do anything," Coleman said.

Hill was particularly dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction, using his own past experiences to build trust and guide others towards healing.

"He was always working with people to help with their recovery, get them into recovery, and get them to follow the path he had taken," Coleman said.

Coleman was helping those impacted by storms in London when he received the devastating news that Hill had been killed in the tornado that hit Washington County Friday night.

"I couldn't believe it. I had just been in London for three days to see the destruction. I just can't believe that it happened in Washington County that quick," Coleman said.

As the recovery community processes this loss, the center is adamant about preserving Hill's legacy.

"We want to keep his story about his success, recovery, redemption, and reconciliation so that we can give other people in recovery that same hope. If you can follow this path, it's possible. And that hope gives you the ability to have a long-term, lifetime recovery," Coleman said.

"All Together Recovery" and Jack Coleman having nothing set up, but they do plan to honor Ron Hill's memory in the coming up days.