Recovery group helps equine expert that's facing hard times

JESSAMINE COUNTY (LEX 18) — Stable Recovery volunteers and community members spent the day cleaning up a house and five acres of land for Elizabeth Blythe, a well-known figure in the equine industry who has fallen on hard times due to health and financial struggles.

The cleanup involved raking leaves, blowing debris, and using heavy machinery to clear the overgrown land. "It was pretty much a jungle," said Frank Taylor, co-founder of Stable Recovery. Volunteers worked alongside Stable Recovery residents, creating large piles of branches ready for disposal. The local nonprofit organization, which operates as a sober living community helping people overcome addiction and find employment in the horse business. "Part of these guys' sobriety and getting better and staying sober is giving back to their fellow man," Taylor said.

Blythe has built a distinguished career in the horse industry, having worked for Allen Paulson and handled the breeding of the famous horse name "Cigar." However, she has been battling several forms of cancer that required surgery and other treatments, leading to mounting medical bills.

In a gesture that will ensure Stable Recovery's future, Blythe has included the organization in her plans after life.

"Elizabeth has put in her will that the house and property will go to Stable Recovery after her passing," Taylor said.

Taylor and others hope they won't need to rely on that generosity for a long time, focusing instead on helping Blythe in her time of need while continuing their mission of supporting people in recovery through meaningful work in the equine industry.

Stable Recovery does have a GoFundMe page for Elizabeth. You can donate at Fundraiser by Annie Padron : Rally for Elizabeth Blythe: Cancer Treatment and Support

