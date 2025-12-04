Recovery Ready Certification helps Estill County expand addiction resources

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After starting the process applying for Recovery Ready Certification in March of 2024, Estill County was officially approved for that designation last month.

"It is amazing for us," Trena Stocker, president of Mercy Health Marcum and Wallace Hospital said.

Estill County recently ranked as one of the counties with the highest overdose rates in Kentucky according to Kentucky Health News.

"Most of the time, really all the time we are in the top five for overdoses," Stocker added.

Team Kentucky not only recognized Estill county for its overdose task force and addiction resources for its 14,000 residents, Mercy Health received praise for providing in-person services, including narcan education and trauma-informed care just to name a few.

Furthermore, the Estill County Health Department plays a crucial role in this recovery ready community operating the under the bridge harm reduction and mobile outreach program, a model as far as the distribution of services to marginalized populations. The collaboration among community partners speaks to the wide array of addiction resources in the county.

"To offer all of that from start to finish just says this community is ready to help you," Stocker said.

Team Kentucky expanded access to assistance for drug and alcohol addiction for an additional 219,000 Kentuckians as Estill, Lewis, Warren and Henderson counties were all designated Recovery Ready.

"One of the wonderful things about Recovery Ready is, now we are, so the next county that wants to can come to us and ask for resources," Stocker said.

Estill County's Recovery Ready certification brings the total number of Recovery Ready counties to 35 in Kentucky.